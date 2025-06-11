Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Ronald E. Estes Buys 1,000 Shares

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Ronald E. Estes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $382,226.60. The trade was a 3.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

