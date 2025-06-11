Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.55.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.