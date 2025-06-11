Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,423 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after buying an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,054,000 after buying an additional 616,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.