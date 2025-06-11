McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in McKesson by 59,720.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $705.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $699.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.37. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $731.00. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.46.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.