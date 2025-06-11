Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after buying an additional 507,234 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $59,668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,619,000 after buying an additional 320,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after buying an additional 315,608 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 508,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,659,000 after buying an additional 296,800 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 100,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $9,826,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,113,369.45. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $355,925. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.