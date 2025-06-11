Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,286 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,557,983,000 after buying an additional 1,469,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

KMI opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

