RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.05. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 23,840 shares traded.

RTG Mining Stock Up 28.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of C$50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

