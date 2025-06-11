Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani Sells 24,100 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.42, for a total value of C$2,709,322.00.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
CP opened at C$111.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of C$94.60 and a 12-month high of C$119.20.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.