Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani Sells 24,100 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.42, for a total value of C$2,709,322.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at C$111.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of C$94.60 and a 12-month high of C$119.20.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

