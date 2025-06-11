Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William D. Mosley Sells 54,347 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 54,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.19, for a total value of $7,075,435.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,135,988.63. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of STX opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

