Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $14.08. Inpex shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 99,800 shares trading hands.

Inpex Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.