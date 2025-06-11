Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $13.62. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 145,253 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
