Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $13.62. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 145,253 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 24,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

