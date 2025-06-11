Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.16. Evotec shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 192,035 shares traded.
Evotec Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

