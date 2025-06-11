Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

