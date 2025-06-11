Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,514,000 after purchasing an additional 249,163 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,654,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $279.48. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7943 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.