Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.50 and traded as high as C$8.82. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$8.78, with a volume of 24,493 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RAY.A
Stingray Group Trading Up 3.1%
About Stingray Group
Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- What is a support level?
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.