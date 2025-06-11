Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,261.43 ($84.53).
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.70) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
