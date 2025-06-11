Healthy Choice Wellness (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 84,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 407,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Healthy Choice Wellness in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Healthy Choice Wellness Price Performance

Healthy Choice Wellness Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates: . Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com).

