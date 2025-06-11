Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.23 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 191 ($2.58). Fidelity Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.57), with a volume of 87,401 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Up 1.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.59. The stock has a market cap of £218.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 2.17 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity Japan Trust had a net margin of 71.01% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity Japan Trust will post 25.3499222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity Japan Trust

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC aims to be the key investment of choice for those seeking Japanese companies exposure.

The Trust has a ‘growth at reasonable price’ (GARP) investment style and approach – which involves identifying companies whose growth prospects are being under-appreciated or are not fully recognised by other investors.

