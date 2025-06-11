Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $407.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

