Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 842,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

