Erik Hellum Sells 4,591 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $32,504.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,351.84. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Erik Hellum sold 3,104 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $21,728.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Erik Hellum sold 17,305 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $121,135.00.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TSQ shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on TSQ

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.