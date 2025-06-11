Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.