Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $257,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

