Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $439,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $572.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $562.45 and a 200-day moving average of $558.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile



Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

