Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,935 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 36,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

