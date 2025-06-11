Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.26. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

