Avanza Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Avanza Fonder AB lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $516.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

