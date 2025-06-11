Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

CCEP opened at $92.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

