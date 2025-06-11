Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 6,256.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,028 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.63% of Air Transport Services Group worth $24,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

