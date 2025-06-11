Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 7,499 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $80.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

