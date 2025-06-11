First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

