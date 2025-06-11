Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $24,136,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $412.26 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.00 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

