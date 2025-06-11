Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

CGDG opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.