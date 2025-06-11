Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.4% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5%
RSP stock opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
