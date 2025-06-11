BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,405 shares of company stock worth $39,457,128. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Wall Street Zen upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

