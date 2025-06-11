Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Strategy by 957.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

Shares of MSTR opened at $391.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.95 and a 200 day moving average of $341.80. Strategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.40 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,295 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $1,983,189.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,846.60. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 339 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.55, for a total value of $126,972.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,002.75. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,277 shares of company stock worth $2,992,345 and sold 93,619 shares worth $33,607,643. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

