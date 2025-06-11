SG Americas Securities LLC Has $19.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3,733.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,455 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $19,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. FOX’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

