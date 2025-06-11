City Holding Co. Buys Shares of 660 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,325.12. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.