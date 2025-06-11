Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 3,836 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,600.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

