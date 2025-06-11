SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 707.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 663,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:VMC opened at $265.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

