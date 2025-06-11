Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 227.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 26,999,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,029,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,327,000 after buying an additional 2,640,109 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $11,044,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,008,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after buying an additional 2,093,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $423.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 17.81%. Equinox Gold’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

