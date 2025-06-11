ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $75.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.36.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONE Gas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.2%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.