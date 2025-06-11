Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2025

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.7%

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $264,813,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $224,744,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after buying an additional 3,245,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,839,000 after buying an additional 3,230,735 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,406 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.