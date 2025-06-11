Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $323.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.13. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.