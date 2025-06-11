Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after buying an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after buying an additional 1,506,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

