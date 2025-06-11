RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $123.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.55.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,161,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RPM opened at $115.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

