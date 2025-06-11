Avanza Fonder AB Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avanza Fonder AB decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 2.3%

Allstate stock opened at $196.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

