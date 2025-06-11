Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,619 shares of company stock valued at $35,758,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $286.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

