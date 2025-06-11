Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,677,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,216,000 after buying an additional 204,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after buying an additional 491,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $223.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.66 and its 200 day moving average is $201.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

