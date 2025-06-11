American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.0%

AWK opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.